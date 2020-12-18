Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SABR. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. Sabre has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,138,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,707,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,362,000 after buying an additional 73,550 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 8.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 776,108 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,996,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 144.3% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

