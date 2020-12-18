Safe Haven Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $545,553.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $545,553.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.00 or 0.00615437 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

