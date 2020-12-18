Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $133.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.14.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Saia by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Saia by 5.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $184.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.25. Saia has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Saia’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

