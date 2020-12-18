SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,509,580.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SAIL opened at $53.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,335.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 204.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 531.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 271,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 228,391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $989,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

