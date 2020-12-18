salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $320.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $320.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $225.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.16, for a total transaction of $1,468,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,504,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

