Sally A. Steele Sells 10,240 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $669,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,054.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,110,000 after acquiring an additional 176,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,338,000 after purchasing an additional 450,716 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

