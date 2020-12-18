Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VWAGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Volkswagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

