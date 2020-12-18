Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SANM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 22.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sanmina by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

