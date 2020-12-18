Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Shares Down 5.2%

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.64. 866,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,093,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000.

About Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.