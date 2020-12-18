Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.80. 1,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,700. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $178.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

