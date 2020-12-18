Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) (LON:SCLP) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) (LON:SCLP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $13.00. Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 2,509,378 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.08. The company has a market capitalization of £115.61 million and a PE ratio of -11.48.

In related news, insider Martin Diggle bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £82,500 ($107,786.78). Also, insider Cliff Holloway bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,371.57).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

