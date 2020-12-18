Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 143,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

