Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Scholastic’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHL opened at $26.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.40 million, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.89. Scholastic has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $45.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHL. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

