Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Issues Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

