Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) (LON:SREI) Shares Gap Up to $36.85

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) (LON:SREI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.85, but opened at $38.30. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) shares last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 774,006 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.73%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) Company Profile (LON:SREI)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Â’Company' and together with its subsidiaries the Â’Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

