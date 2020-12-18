Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHNWF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schroders from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Schroders stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. Schroders has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

