Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Schroders from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.13. Schroders has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

