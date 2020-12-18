Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Scor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

