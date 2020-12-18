Scott Hendrix Sells 5,410 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $82,773.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $490.36 million, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.10 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 385,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 210,349 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 284,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

