Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Charles Fabrikant Sells 21,240 Shares

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 21,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $883,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,529,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Fabrikant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of Seacor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,716,148.70.

On Thursday, December 10th, Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of Seacor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $3,415,214.66.

CKH stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $846.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CKH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacor by 44.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Seacor by 81.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seacor in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Seacor by 225.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seacor in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

