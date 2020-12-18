Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on STX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.18.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $66.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at $489,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,992 shares of company stock worth $8,241,433 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after buying an additional 1,800,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 999,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,402,000 after purchasing an additional 806,809 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 68,245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 485,906 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 409,518 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

