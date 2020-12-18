Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SCTBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Securitas from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SCTBF stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. Securitas has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

About Securitas

Securitas AB offers security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

