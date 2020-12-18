Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $148.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SRE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.53.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average of $125.37. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 42.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 697,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,791,000 after purchasing an additional 206,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.