Sessia (KICKS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $323,887.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Sessia has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $323,887.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Coineal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sessia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00377087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.92 or 0.02445749 BTC.

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,026,389 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sessia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sessia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.