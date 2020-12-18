Severn Trent’s (STRNY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

