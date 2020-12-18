Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

