ShipChain Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 180.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $299.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShipChain has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00372532 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

