Shivom (OMX) Price Up 28.9% This Week

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One Shivom token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin and Coinsuper.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00373635 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom.

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

