Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.