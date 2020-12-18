Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

