SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Shares Gap Down to $3.62

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.23. SilverSun Technologies shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 286.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of SilverSun Technologies worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

