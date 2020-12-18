Simon Carter Acquires 30 Shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter acquired 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.41).

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 500.60 ($6.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 453.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 393.46. The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a PE ratio of -3.43. British Land Company Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 641.98 ($8.39).

Get British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. This represents a yield of 1.7%. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.64%.

BLND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 449.18 ($5.87).

About British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.