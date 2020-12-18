Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

SBGI opened at $28.94 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other news, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $464,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,035 shares of company stock valued at $648,124 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 52.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

