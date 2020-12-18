SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $1,093,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Tuesday, November 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $764,857.50.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $1,810,200.00.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.83. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $118.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.54.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 50,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 151,865 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,233,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 398,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after buying an additional 95,905 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.