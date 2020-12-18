SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total value of $326,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $115.00 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $118.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -182.54.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth $881,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SiTime by 85.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 79,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 91.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

