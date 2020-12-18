Skycoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.82 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $10.10 million and $1.82 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00134525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00768953 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00168185 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00387963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00125588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00078174 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

