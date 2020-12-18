Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered Skyline Champion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.29.

SKY opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.25 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

