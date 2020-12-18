Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Barclays

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

SKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.25 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

