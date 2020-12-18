SmartMesh (SMT) Market Cap Tops $3.62 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $249,481.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00059481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00374221 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.23 or 0.02446293 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

