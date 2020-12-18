Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $80.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Hyatt Hotels from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.18.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

