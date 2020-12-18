Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $55.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Airlines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Airlines from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of United Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.71.

United Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Airlines will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,039,000 after buying an additional 8,726,268 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,491 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,848,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

