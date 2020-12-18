Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Price Target to $30.00

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its price target hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,234,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,501 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,647,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,887,000 after acquiring an additional 384,715 shares during the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

