Smith Barney Citigroup Increases MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target to $36.50

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.06.

NYSE:MGP opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,845,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

