Smith Barney Citigroup Lowers The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to Sell

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $12.79.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.54 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the third quarter worth about $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the second quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 68.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

