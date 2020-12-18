Smith Barney Citigroup Raises National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $15.00

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOV. BidaskClub raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.74.

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.21. National Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

