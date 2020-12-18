Smith Barney Citigroup Raises NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $4.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price objective boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $771.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 258.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 364,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 262,597 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,642 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

