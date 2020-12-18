Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target to $5.00

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its target price increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Select Energy Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $465.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

