Smith Barney Citigroup Upgrades ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) to Buy

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PUMP. BidaskClub raised ProPetro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProPetro in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Get ProPetro alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.