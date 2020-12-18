Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.70. 4,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

