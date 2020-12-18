Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.33.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,431. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,858 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,973. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after buying an additional 673,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,226,000 after buying an additional 216,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,461,000 after purchasing an additional 194,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 996.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 136,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.